ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.47 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival ImmuCell Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 213.22% and an $10.9 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.