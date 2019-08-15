ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.65 N/A -1.34 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 13.00 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 178.06% upside potential and an average target price of $10.9. Competitively the average target price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 58.04% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 84.5% respectively. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.