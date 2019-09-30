ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.39 46.44M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 570,017,266.63% -205.4% -62.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 351,551,854.66% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 158.62% at a $12 consensus price target. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 75.28%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was less bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.