ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.72 N/A -1.34 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 236.31 N/A -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.66% and an $12 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 24.7%. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.