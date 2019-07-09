ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We will be comparing the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.58 N/A -1.34 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 66.52 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.94 beta, while its volatility is 194.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.3 which is 230.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 189.12% and an $10.9 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.