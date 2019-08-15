ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.65 N/A -1.34 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 27.15 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.62 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Compugen Ltd. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 178.06% and an $10.9 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.