ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.89 N/A -1.34 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.72 N/A 3.36 28.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.94 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 204.47% and an $10.9 consensus target price. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -8.30%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.