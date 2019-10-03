ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 5 0.00 26.08M -1.34 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.04M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ADMA Biologics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 565,861,702.36% -205.4% -62.4% Chiasma Inc. 540,176,077.37% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 92.08% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average target price of $8. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 120.44% and its average target price is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than ADMA Biologics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Chiasma Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.