ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.66 N/A -1.34 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.94 beta. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.81% and an $10.9 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 500.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ADMA Biologics Inc. as far as analyst view.

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.4% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.