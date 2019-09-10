ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.06 N/A -1.34 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 108.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 0.72%. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.