ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -2.39 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, and a 199.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.