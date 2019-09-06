ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 15.17 N/A -1.34 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.69 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.7 beta means ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 170.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 131.91%. Competitively the average price target of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $73, which is potential 11.33% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 86.2%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Comparatively, 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.