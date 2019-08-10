ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.53 N/A -1.34 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 213.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 33.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.