ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.07 N/A -1.34 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.94 N/A -2.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.94 beta. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $10.9, and a 200.28% upside potential. Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 56.86%. The data provided earlier shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 0%. 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.