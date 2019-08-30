ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.27 N/A -1.34 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.7 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, and a 146.61% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.