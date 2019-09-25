ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Reaches $4.80 After 7.00% Down Move; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 927,827 shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39cThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $284.73 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $4.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMA worth $19.93 million less.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 135.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 105,600 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 183,800 shares with $20.55M value, up from 78,200 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $377.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 6.39 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $284.73 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Shares for $48,000 were bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. Shares for $16.00M were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. On Friday, May 17 Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 25,000 shares. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Grossman Adam S, worth $120,000. Biotest Divestiture Trust also sold $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, June 6. On Friday, May 17 Mond James bought $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 4,500 shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics has $16 highest and $800 lowest target. $12’s average target is 150.00% above currents $4.8 stock price. ADMA Biologics had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Citigroup reported 7,595 shares. 683 Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.5% or 1.42 million shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 2,000 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 437,560 shares. Moreover, Broadfin Ltd Liability Com has 0.63% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 131,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 58,374 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Private Advisor Ltd Co owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 17,545 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 26,600 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 23,600 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Burns J W Inc has invested 0.01% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADMA: Ready To Capitalize On The IVIG Shortage – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Breakeven On The Horizon For ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) stake by 25,600 shares to 227,968 valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) stake by 8,290 shares and now owns 17,230 shares. Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.27% above currents $118.08 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.