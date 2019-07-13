ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Reaches $4.07 After 4.00% Up Move; ADYEN N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (ADYYF) Shorts Decreased By 11.12%

ADYEN N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had a decrease of 11.12% in short interest. ADYYF’s SI was 104,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.12% from 117,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 524 days are for ADYEN N.V. ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s short sellers to cover ADYYF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $755. About 20 shares traded. Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 609,945 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $241.42M company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $4.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMA worth $9.66M more.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80 million. Mond James bought $18,000 worth of stock. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $100,000 was made by Guiheen Lawrence P. on Friday, May 17. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought $16.00 million worth of stock or 4.00M shares. Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. On Friday, May 17 LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $241.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 6,250 shares. Aisling Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.61 million shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 805,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association reported 11,101 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc owns 15,500 shares. Gp has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 1,642 shares. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 6,162 shares. Perceptive Advisors Limited Com invested in 6.52 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Invesco reported 54,729 shares. 14,127 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 261,571 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 21. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of ADMA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. H.C. Wainwright reinitiated ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating.

