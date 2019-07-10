ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Reaches $3.89 After 7.00% Down Move; Qci Asset Management Cut Universal Display (OLED) Holding By $2.39 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Universal Display Corporation (OLED) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s stock rose 41.90%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 110,359 shares with $16.87M value, down from 126,096 last quarter. Universal Display Corporation now has $9.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.9. About 451,486 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 281,525 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HBThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $230.45 million company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $3.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMA worth $16.13M less.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought $16.00M worth of stock or 4.00 million shares. Guiheen Lawrence P. also bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. 5.81 million shares valued at $21.80M were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $48,000 was made by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. Shares for $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S. $20,000 worth of stock was bought by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. $18,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Mond James on Friday, May 17.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $230.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadfin stated it has 1.48M shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 683 Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.28% or 805,000 shares. 43,700 were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 55,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Jane Street stated it has 46,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 4,000 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Tiaa Cref Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has 100 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Burns J W Inc New York holds 14,500 shares. Invesco Ltd has 54,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,101 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Oppenheimer. H.C. Wainwright reinitiated ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) rating on Thursday, February 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Display had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna. Oppenheimer maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $140 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,400 are held by Omers Administration. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,114 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 69,300 shares. Invesco Limited holds 479,604 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 32,180 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 77,200 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.16% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 3,007 shares. 2,225 were reported by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,600 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0% or 169 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 307,688 shares.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.69 million for 104.84 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

