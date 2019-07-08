ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Reaches $3.66 After 5.00% Up Move; Atrion (ATRI) Shorts Down By 8.21%

The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.95% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6601. About 227,236 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $217.11M company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $3.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMA worth $10.86M more.

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) had a decrease of 8.21% in short interest. ATRI’s SI was 36,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.21% from 40,200 shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s short sellers to cover ATRI’s short positions. The SI to Atrion Corporation’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 0.71% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $823.45. About 4,012 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Grossman Adam S bought $120,000. On Friday, May 17 the insider Mond James bought $18,000. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Jerrold B. 4.00 million shares valued at $16.00M were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5.81 million shares worth $21.80M. The insider Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000. 5,000 shares were bought by LENZ BRIAN, worth $20,000.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $217.11 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Strs Ohio owns 400 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 322,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 805,000 are owned by 683 Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Burns J W & Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Jane Street Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 46,663 shares in its portfolio. 60,631 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation. 4,115 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12 shares. 13,700 were reported by Group One Trading L P. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Advisory Service Net Lc holds 2,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Oppenheimer. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ADMA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 7 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) rating on Thursday, March 14. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Atrion Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,183 are owned by Raymond James Advsrs. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd accumulated 1,057 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 298 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. 37 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 3,018 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant L P Ca has 0.05% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,356 shares. 2,050 were reported by Sei. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 2,800 shares. American Century Cos holds 0% or 608 shares in its portfolio.