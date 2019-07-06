ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Reaches $3.59 After 7.00% Down Move; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Cut Entegris Com (ENTG) Stake

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) stake by 80.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 1.06 million shares as Entegris Inc Com (ENTG)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 250,225 shares with $8.93 million value, down from 1.31M last quarter. Entegris Inc Com now has $5.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 1.10M shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG)

The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 982,799 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of DirectorsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $220.97 million company. It was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ADMA worth $15.47M less.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $220.97 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 14. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by H.C. Wainwright.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Another trade for 5.81 million shares valued at $21.80M was sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust. Guiheen Lawrence P. had bought 25,000 shares worth $100,000. $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. 4,500 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $18,000 were bought by Mond James. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00M shares worth $16.00M on Tuesday, May 21. 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. 5,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $20,000 were bought by LENZ BRIAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,500 were accumulated by Burns J W And Com Inc Ny. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 60,631 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 26,000 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 21,344 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 14,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Invesco Limited owns 54,729 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,115 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company reported 1.56% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 44,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Strs Ohio owns 400 shares. 3.61 million were reported by Aisling Cap Limited Liability Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Entegris had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 334,530 shares to 2.72M valued at $102.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 14,283 shares and now owns 249,775 shares. Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And invested in 0% or 79,544 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 6.33M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 135,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 886,336 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 15,000 shares. The New York-based Intll Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Washington Bank owns 884 shares. Peoples Svcs accumulated 200 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 103,919 shares. 21,707 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Bank Of Mellon owns 839,598 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.01M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.