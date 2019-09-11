ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparison side by side

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.93 N/A -1.34 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.7 beta indicates that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 102.23% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $10.9. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 286.47% and its consensus price target is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than ADMA Biologics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 30.8% respectively. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.