ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Contrasting side by side

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.26 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta, while its volatility is 170.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 213.22% upside potential and an average target price of $10.9. XOMA Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 55.41% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 52.8%. About 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, XOMA Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.