ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 143.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.