ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparison side by side

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.02 N/A -1.34 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 9.91 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 170.14%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 7.89% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than PTC Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 85.61%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.