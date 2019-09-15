ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.46 N/A -1.34 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.41 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 170.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 135.29%. Competitively the consensus target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 376.19% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 24.3%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.