ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. has 57.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.40% -62.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting ADMA Biologics Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$10.9 is the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc., with a potential upside of 199.45%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADMA Biologics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.94 and its 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s competitors are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.