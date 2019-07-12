ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.47 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADMA Biologics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.94 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ImmunoGen Inc. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 179.49%. On the other hand, ImmunoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 112.55% and its average target price is $5.08. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than ImmunoGen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 83.5% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 86.19% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -55.42% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.