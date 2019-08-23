ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.70 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.7 beta indicates that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ADMA Biologics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 171.14%. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,389.48% and its consensus target price is $8. Based on the data given earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.