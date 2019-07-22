ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Comparing side by side

Since ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.95 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see ADMA Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.94 beta. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 180.21%. Competitively the average price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, which is potential 625.11% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 0%. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.