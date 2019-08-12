ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.51 N/A -1.34 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.53 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$10.9 is ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 205.75%. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s consensus target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 61.59%. Based on the results delivered earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.