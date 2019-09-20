ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Contrasting side by side

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.72 N/A -1.34 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.7 shows that ADMA Biologics Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ADMA Biologics Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 129.89% at a $12 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.