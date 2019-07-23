ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.43 N/A -1.34 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ADMA Biologics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 192.23% at a $10.9 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.