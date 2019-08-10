ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Both ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ADMA Biologics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 213.22%. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 35.33% and its consensus target price is $48. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.