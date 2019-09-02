ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.13 N/A -1.34 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.7 and its 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. ADMA Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 143.30% for ADMA Biologics Inc. with average target price of $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 33.8% respectively. 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.