ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Contrasting side by side

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.94 beta means ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 194.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta which is 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ADMA Biologics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 199.45% at a $10.9 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.