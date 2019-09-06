ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.14 N/A -1.34 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $10.9, while its potential upside is 148.86%. Acasti Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.75 average target price and a 279.90% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Acasti Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.