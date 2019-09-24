Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stake Has Boosted by Consonance Capital Management Lp; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Blume Capital Management Raised Position

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 48,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 6.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08M, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 580,109 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 49,400 shares in its portfolio. Broadfin Cap Llc holds 747,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 42,093 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Private Advisor Ltd Company reported 17,545 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 36,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 1,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 45,146 shares. State Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,330 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 325,550 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $51.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 73,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Guiheen Lawrence P. also bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. $18,000 worth of stock was bought by Mond James on Friday, May 17. The insider PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 4.00M shares worth $16.00 million. LENZ BRIAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000 on Friday, May 17. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000. Shares for $21.80 million were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 9.43M shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.49M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur accumulated 958,368 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 79,373 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 87,735 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 241,707 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,271 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ally Fincl has 0.69% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,000 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 0.75% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.12% or 32,176 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 8,228 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Co invested in 38,147 shares.

