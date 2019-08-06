Adma Biologics (ADMA) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Raised Its Holding; Edison Intl Com (EIX) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Increased Its Holding by $18.65 Million as Stock Price Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 88.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 305,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.25 million, up from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 1.46M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q EPS 67c; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 558,648 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aisling Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 3.61 million shares stake. Invesco has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Perceptive Advisors Ltd Llc reported 6.52 million shares stake. Moreover, Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 4,000 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has invested 1.56% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 13,700 shares. 400 are held by Strs Ohio. Susquehanna International Grp Llp owns 18,036 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 978,224 shares. American Intl Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. Grossman Jerrold B also bought $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares. The insider Mond James bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000. LENZ BRIAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80M worth of stock. $16.00 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADMA Biologics: Under-The-Radar Biotech With Huge Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics: Buy Or Sell Before Bivigam PDUFA? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why ADMA Biologics Is Getting Hammered Today – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA BioCenters Receives FDA Approval for Third Plasma Collection Center – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SCE Reaction to Passage of Assembly Bill 1054 and Companion Measures – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (NYSE:CLR) by 10,000 shares to 21,200 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 56,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D).