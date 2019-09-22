Adma Biologics (ADMA) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Decreased Holding by $2.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Hexcel New (HXL) Stake by $5.96 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 731,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 747,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 829,012 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 74,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.21M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 850,391 shares traded or 76.79% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 46,623 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). National Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Weybosset Rech And Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.81% or 59,920 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Counsel owns 0.13% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 3,820 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Boston Prns holds 22,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,415 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Lateef Investment Management LP accumulated 359,289 shares. Moreover, Wright Invsts Inc has 0.34% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 10,886 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.07% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 25,595 shares.

More news for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 06, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $100,000 was bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00 million shares worth $16.00M. LENZ BRIAN bought $20,000 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80M worth of stock or 5.81 million shares. Mond James bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000.

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics relaunches BIVIGAM; shares up 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for License Transfers for BIVIGAM® and Nabi-HB – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADMA Bio up 7% premarket on Asceniv approval and manufacturing license – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Announces Proposed $45 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 429,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 49,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 29,398 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 550,000 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Consonance Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.56% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Wells Fargo & Mn has 45,146 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 36,171 shares. Aisling Cap Limited holds 3.61M shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 7,509 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 2.45 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 11,101 shares. Burns J W And Comm Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 35,282 shares. Art Advsrs reported 0.02% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).