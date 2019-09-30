Adma Biologics (ADMA) Holding Has Upped by Consonance Capital Management Lp; As United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Stock Declined, Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 102,902 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 5.71 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 784,827 shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Maroney Patrick bought $35,250. $19,964 worth of stock was bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $13,730 was bought by Whittemore Kent G. POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, August 9 St John Scott bought $50,216 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 4,258 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by MARTZ BRAD, worth $22,155 on Monday, August 5.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16,881 shares to 73,736 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on March 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Pre-Announces Second Quarter Catastrophe Losses and Reserve Development and Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.49M for 22.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 89,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.28M shares. Stadium Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.2% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 30,663 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 1.06M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 14,655 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 26,081 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). 37,246 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 64 shares. Rech And Mngmt Co invested in 54,550 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 1,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 432 were reported by Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Com reported 13,892 shares stake.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADMA Biologics: Under-The-Radar Biotech With Huge Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ADMA Biologics Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. — ADMA – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Submits Response and Provides Supplemental Information to FDA for BIVIGAM® Complete Response Letter – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA up 3% premarket on FDA OK of license transfers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Biotest Divestiture Trust had sold 5.81M shares worth $21.80M on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 4.00M shares valued at $16.00 million was made by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC on Tuesday, May 21. LENZ BRIAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. 4,500 shares were bought by Mond James, worth $18,000. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. Shares for $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 190,078 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Savara Inc by 1.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 42,093 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Architects holds 0.01% or 19,500 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 7,595 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 45,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.45M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Street accumulated 0% or 396,893 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 765,000 shares. 29,398 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 23,600 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 13,368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Geode Management has 437,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio.