Adma Biologics (ADMA) Holder Perceptive Advisors Increased Its Stake; Excalibur Management Has Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $224.23. About 16.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 11.52M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59M, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.565. About 433,813 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA)

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 4.00 million shares worth $16.00M. On Friday, May 17 the insider Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000. Shares for $20,000 were bought by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. 30,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares with value of $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 339,688 shares to 6.20M shares, valued at $120.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 362,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 1.90M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Advisory Network Ltd holds 0% or 2,000 shares. American Int Gp reported 17,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 19,389 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0% or 1,642 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 683 Management Lc invested in 1.42 million shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 437,560 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability reported 17,545 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc reported 369,000 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 82,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.01% or 19,500 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Com holds 0% or 58,374 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 69,094 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

