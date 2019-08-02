Adma Biologics (ADMA) Holder Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Position by $8.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Monetta Financial Services Has Lowered Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.24 Million

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 4.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 479,167 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $301.66. About 1.24 million shares traded or 8.37% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Adam S. Shares for $48,000 were bought by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. 5,000 shares valued at $20,000 were bought by LENZ BRIAN on Friday, May 17. Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. Biotest Divestiture Trust also sold $21.80 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares. The insider Mond James bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ADMA Biologics: Selloff Creates Buying Opportunity – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADMA Bio down 10% after hours on equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ADMA Receives Department of Health and Human Services U.S. License – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Bio accesses $27.5M from credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc by 694,960 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings on August, 9. They expect $-0.26 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by ADMA Biologics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,115 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Consonance Capital Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 4.59 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 12 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Utd Automobile Association reported 11,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp owns 261,571 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6,250 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 14,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 683 Cap Management Lc holds 0.28% or 805,000 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 1,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M accumulated 1,186 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 2,406 shares. Page Arthur B invested in 4,802 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 20,730 shares. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Llc reported 850 shares. Thematic Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.44% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Budros Ruhlin Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,580 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited stated it has 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,500 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ashford Cap Incorporated, a Delaware-based fund reported 890 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Lc reported 77,214 shares. Stratos Wealth accumulated 1,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 12,245 shares.