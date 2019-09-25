Adirondack Trust Co Stake In Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Has Lifted; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake by $2.82 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 383.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 72,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 91,303 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 3.29 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $388.9. About 213,853 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.27 million are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com. 2,461 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability accumulated 4,884 shares. North Amer Management Corp holds 13,873 shares. Northern Trust has 3.15M shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 553 shares. Tctc Hldgs Lc holds 674 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 11,447 shares. Aqr Management invested in 437,113 shares. 102,167 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt. Finance Counselors holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 27,924 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 867 shares. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 26,354 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.49% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 206,847 shares to 153 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 50,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,705 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).