Adirondack Trust Co Lifted Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $377,883 as Stock Value Rose; Cibc World Markets Continues to Hold Stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON)

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $381.55. About 959,130 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (AON) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 15,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 47,598 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, up from 31,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Aon Plc Shs Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.38. About 823,447 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Study Indicates Challenging Recruitment Environment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc Shs (NYSE:PNR) by 276,688 shares to 49,445 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 152,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,067 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

