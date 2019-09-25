Adirondack Trust Co Holds Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $336,960

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $389.24. About 106,015 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 5,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 799,791 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 19,020 shares to 19,370 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.96 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.