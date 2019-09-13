Adirondack Trust Co Has Upped Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $377,883 as Stock Value Rose; Capital Guardian Trust Company Raised Its Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 3426.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 91,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 93,838 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.24M, up from 2,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.67. About 1.16 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $386.63. About 838,593 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 08/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson Named Chief Executive’s 2018 CEO of the Year; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,804 shares to 34,846 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,830 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.26% or 34,170 shares. 201,973 were reported by Conning. Us State Bank De has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 270 were reported by Tci Wealth. Assetmark holds 0% or 142 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta owns 33,264 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. 10 owns 8,378 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Telemus Cap Limited Company reported 995 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,532 shares. 2,400 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 3,860 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

