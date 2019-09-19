Adirondack Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Stock Value Rose; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding Maintained by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $395.33. About 456,750 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 81,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 304,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, up from 223,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 85,052 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 6,380 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi reported 1.87% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Bancshares Trust Of Newtown stated it has 3,468 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.23% or 2,247 shares. Chatham Capital Grp, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,508 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 31,710 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Highland Mgmt Ltd owns 1.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 42,559 shares. 7,771 are held by Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 321 are held by Toth Advisory Corporation. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America accumulated 0.04% or 708 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 276,702 shares. 16,154 were accumulated by Wills Financial. Hanson Mcclain holds 628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Lc has 952 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,105 shares to 381,650 shares, valued at $34.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 41,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).