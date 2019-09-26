Adirondack Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shares Declined, Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Stake

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $390.3. About 360,424 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 132,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 98,286 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20M, down from 230,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.62. About 534,563 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,731 shares to 197,684 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 35,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A And Associate Incorporated reported 11,020 shares. 23,864 are held by Keating Inv Counselors. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 11,447 shares. Moreover, Vantage Investment Prtn Limited Com has 0.98% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.56% or 5,577 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 25,691 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 0.55% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Leisure Mngmt accumulated 0.91% or 2,833 shares. 12,994 were reported by Cipher Limited Partnership. 31,050 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Glenmede Trust Na owns 38,074 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yhb Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Citigroup holds 366,369 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.