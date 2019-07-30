Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Holding in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by $454,400; Yakira Capital Management Position in Royce Value Tr (RVT) Cut by $312,000

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.885. About 1.50 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. It closed at $14.07 lastly. It is down 13.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 206,612 shares to 227,258 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 117,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,007 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 30,073 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Schroder Investment holds 0% or 137,596 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Magnetar Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 287,857 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 81,715 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability invested in 8.79M shares or 0.41% of the stock. 897,821 were reported by Adirondack & Mngmt Inc. Key Group Holdings (Cayman) accumulated 1.29% or 3.91 million shares. 22,396 were accumulated by Brinker. Ellington Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt accumulated 108,625 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 19,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Asset Inc reported 77,594 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 15,457 shares. Citigroup invested in 2,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 632,965 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Virginia-based Shaker Financial Llc has invested 1.94% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc owns 0.4% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 94,357 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 163,004 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 32,862 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 770 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lpl Ltd Co holds 180,090 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 81,402 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares to 281,024 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.