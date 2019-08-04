Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Mfa Finl (MFA) Holding as Stock Declined; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Cut Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Share Price Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 54,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 553,052 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 607,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.50M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 29/05/2018 – Sputnik: #SyrianArmy doesn’t need permission from US to attack terrorists – MFA; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.55M shares traded or 49.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 163,787 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 52,403 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Grp Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 0% or 503 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn reported 6.39M shares stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0% or 57 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 43,626 are held by Raymond James Services Advsr. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 7,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 480,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 0% or 10,324 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 367,020 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Roosevelt Gp invested 0.07% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake.

Analysts await MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MFA’s profit will be $81.09M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by MFA Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,984 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc holds 210,617 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 30,400 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Mai invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hills Bancshares Tru Com, Iowa-based fund reported 10,782 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 2,011 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 10,736 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 11,437 shares. Cibc holds 44,843 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parsec Fincl Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,292 shares in its portfolio. Washington Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,913 shares to 56,898 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 9,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

